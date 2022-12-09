120 kg ganja seized, four held

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The excise department officials on Thursday arrested four persons and seized 120 kgs of ganja from their possession.

The accused were identified as Saurabh Kumar Maurya of Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh besides Sunny Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Sumit Kumar Sharma, all from Rohtas district in Bihar.

The car which was used to transport the cannabis was also seized. Reports said, the excise officials intercepted the car, in which the accused persons were transporting the ganja, at Majhipali under Sason police station in the district. During the search, the officials seized the 120 kgs ganja from the car, which was kept in sacks. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said an excise official.

