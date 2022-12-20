ECoR draws flak over delay in Chhatrapur platform work

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The inordinate delay in the extension work of platforms of Chhatrapur railway station in Ganjam has led to discontentment among locals. Sources said the railway board had in 2018-19 sanctioned Rs 8.72 crore for the project but no steps have yet been taken to initiate the work.

The decision was taken as Chhatrapur being the headquarters of the district, had the collectorate and other important government offices. Also, locals in and around the Chhatrapur town area depended on the railways to commute to their respective destinations.

Besides, being one of the oldest railway stations, its platforms were short and unable to accommodate the full rake of passenger trains causing immense problems for passengers to board and alight trains. Meanwhile, senior advocate and Chhatrapur elites committee president B Srinivas sent a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday requesting him to look into the matter.

Speaking to mediapersons Srinivas said as per the approval letter, the railway board had ordered completion of the project by December 31, 2020. “The work was not taken up because of the Covid pandemic. In August 2022, the East Coast Railways floated e-tenders for the purpose but nothing was further done in the matter,” he alleged.

Later on the day Srinivas along with some locals met the general manager of East Coast Railway Roop Narayan Sunkar and apprised him of the matter. Sunkar later directed divisional railway manager (DRM) Rinkesh Roy to sort the issue.

Contacted, DRM office sources on Monday said the tender for expansion of the platform was finalised but it is getting delayed due to some internal design changes in the project. The work will start soon, they added.

