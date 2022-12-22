Home States Odisha

IAS coaching: Direct entry of aspirants who passed prelims

Department will select the institute to run the coaching centre in January next year.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

exam-test-student

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has decided to give direct admission to aspirants, who cleared the civil services prelims, into its centralised IAS coaching centre that is coming up in Bhubaneswar.

The department on Wednesday called for proposals from professional coaching institutes in the area of IAS coaching to set up the institute in Bhubaneswar and extend free IAS coaching to students of Odisha.

In the notification, the department said that while only Odia students from any educational institute within or outside the state will be eligible for the free coaching after clearing an entrance examination, students clearing preliminary exams in previous year do not need to appear for the entrance test and can be admitted directly for the coaching.

Department will select the institute to run the coaching centre in January next year. The institute will also design the course curriculum for both prelims and mains and hire faculty members. Around 200 students will initially be provided with free coaching.

