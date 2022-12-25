Home States Odisha

H3N2, RSV behind flu spike in Odisha, not Covid-19

Experts have advised people to take precaution and not to panic

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a spurt in cases of flu, viral fever and respiratory tract infections in the state amid global concern over Omicron sub-variants, health experts allied fears attributing it to H3N2 influenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

There has been an increase in upper respiratory and lower respiratory tract infection cases along with fever and common cold for over a month now. Patients complain of fever, cough, sore throat and runny/stuffy nose.

As Covid testing has dropped significantly following the drastic decline in cases, prolonged cough and stuffy nose conditions like in Covid have led to fears among patients. Though influenza infection is often a short-term illness lasting a few days and subsides by itself, in some cases healthiest individuals are feeling unwell for up to two weeks.

The difference this time around is that the fever is lasting for longer duration, sometimes up to five days, needing hospital admission. Admitting that the flu cases have seen an uptick and condition varying, senior internal medicine specialist Dr Niroj Mishra said most of the cases are due to influenza virus and RSV.

“Over 50 per cent (pc) of the patients reporting at the OPD are flu related cases. But we have found only one Covid case in last one fortnight. Most of the people are found with H3N2 or RSV. So there is no reason for panic,” he said.

Since many fear a far higher number of flu and flu-like illness in the coming days of winter, Dr Mishra suggested people to go for laboratory tests to clear the confusion. It is high time, the government should also set up labs like other countries to get clear reports on flu and influenza infections, he said.  

Director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the rise in flu cases is nothing new during winter. Flu, RSV infections that cause bronchiolitis, common cold and sore throat are among frequent ailments in winter. But what is concerning is the duration of the fever and the prolonged suffering. People should take precautions and need not panic, he advised.

As the debate over the administration of the fourth dose of Covid vaccine continues, Dr Mishra suggested that the state government should think of administering the fourth dose to elderly people and those who have comorbidities.

