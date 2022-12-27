Home States Odisha

Demand grows for second flight from Jeypore

Published: 27th December 2022 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The demand for a second flight from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar is gaining ground with political representatives and organisations expressing concern over non-availability of seats in the aircraft in operation at present. 

Flight operations from Jeypore airport was started a month back by a private agency. At present, a nine-seater aircraft operates daily from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar and Jeypore to Visakhapatnam. However, the service is of little use to locals due to the size of the aircraft. Getting a seat during emergencies in such aircraft remains a matter of concern. 

“It seems the nine-seater aircraft which operates in the evening from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar is of little use to people. The government should start another flight from Jeypore on a bigger aircraft to the state capital in the morning,” said Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, adding he would take up the matter with the chief secretary soon. 

Secretary of Jeypore chamber of commerce V Pravakar said he had written to the union civil aviation minister to introduce a 72-seater aircraft from Jeypore to cater to people’s demand. 

