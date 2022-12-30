Home States Odisha

New rail line to boost MCL coal despatch in Odisha

The link will also facilitate evacuation of dry fuel from coal blocks allotted to miners other than Coal India in Talcher coalfields, stated a release of MCL.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Talcher Coalfields

Talcher Coalfields (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Evacuation of coal from Talcher coalfields received a major boost with the inauguration of the Angul-Balram rail link. The 14-km-long line will enable Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to increase the daily despatch of coal to consumers by around 40,000 tonne.

The rail line has been constructed by Mahanadi Coal Railway Limited (MCRL), a joint venture of MCL, IRCON International Ltd and IDCO. Angul-Balram link is the first phase of the total 68-km-long inner corridor which will cater to the coal mines of Talcher. The inner corridor is being implemented by MCRL in two phases.

In phase-I, the Angul-Balram line was constructed. In the second phase, the 54-km-long Balram-Putugadia-Jarapada-Tentuloi rail line would be completed. The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 1,700 crores. Commissioning of the Angul-Balram rail line will enhance MCL’s potential to despatch 10 more rakes of coal daily.

The link will also facilitate the evacuation of dry fuel from coal blocks allotted to miners other than Coal India in Talcher coalfields, stated a release of MCL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talcher coalfields Evacuation of coal
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp