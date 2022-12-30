New rail line to boost MCL coal despatch in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Evacuation of coal from Talcher coalfields received a major boost with the inauguration of the Angul-Balram rail link. The 14-km-long line will enable Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to increase the daily despatch of coal to consumers by around 40,000 tonne.

The rail line has been constructed by Mahanadi Coal Railway Limited (MCRL), a joint venture of MCL, IRCON International Ltd and IDCO. Angul-Balram link is the first phase of the total 68-km-long inner corridor which will cater to the coal mines of Talcher. The inner corridor is being implemented by MCRL in two phases.

In phase-I, the Angul-Balram line was constructed. In the second phase, the 54-km-long Balram-Putugadia-Jarapada-Tentuloi rail line would be completed. The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 1,700 crores. Commissioning of the Angul-Balram rail line will enhance MCL’s potential to despatch 10 more rakes of coal daily.

The link will also facilitate the evacuation of dry fuel from coal blocks allotted to miners other than Coal India in Talcher coalfields, stated a release of MCL.

