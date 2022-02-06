STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excavation behind Sari Deula springs ancient surprises

The buried temple dates back to the early group of temples like Vaitaal, Parsurameswar, Paramguru and Sishireswar, he said.

Panel which was excavated from Sari Deula complex by ASI | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An ancient sculpture of Lord Vishnu, an inscription, fragments of a metal container and a decorative panel were discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) while excavating a buried temple behind the Bhabani Shankar temple on the Sari Deula complex in Old town on Saturday.

While the buried temple has been found to be built in Khakara style (as evident from its roof design and features), the Vishnu image is being considered one of the earliest in Odisha and the decorative panel shows a holy bathing scene of either a king or a priest, said ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar circle) Arun Malik. 

The buried temple dates back to the early group of temples like Vaitaal, Parsurameswar, Paramguru and Sishireswar, he said. The ASI is currently excavating the east direction of Sari Deula where remains of a temple were buried in debris and vegetation. So far, four feet of earth over the buried temple has been removed and ASI plans to dig another four feet to reveal the vertical portion of the temple. Condition of the roof is fairly intact since the entire structure was buried. The buried temple is a ‘jagamohan’ and it is facing south towards Bindusagar. Since the roof is flat, it could have been built in Khakara style, Malik explained and added that the structure was damaged for construction of a Sanskrit college and houses by locals in complete violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules. 

Excavations around the Sari Deula since the last one year have revealed seven temples including the buried one so far. Five bases of temples have been excavated in all corners of Sari Deula proving that the monument was built on the Panchayatan model (having five subsidiary shrines in all directions). Besides, two more were found in south-east and east directions.  

The Sari Deula is a west-facing temple. There are two more temples near Bindusagar of which, one has been abandoned and another stands encroached. BMC drainage pipelines and sewage tanks were also constructed on the premises of the Sari Deula. 

