Prof RN Acharya appointed Director General of CCRAS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Professor of Gujarat Ayurveda University Dr Rabinarayan Acharya has been appointed Director-General of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi. T

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet approved the appointment of Prof Acharya as DG of CCRAS for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Prof Acharya is the first from Odisha to head the Central institution under the Ministry of AYUSH.

A native of Nalibar village in Jagatsinghpur district, Prof Acharya is presently serving as Dean and Head of Dravyaguna department at Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Jamnagar.

Having more than 26 years of teaching and research experience in various fields of drug research, he has worked on standardisation of 13 poisonous plant drugs by using Shodhana. He had established the impact of Shodhana for their better therapeutic application besides creating awareness among physicians.

Prof Acharya had completed his post-graduation in 1996 and PhD in 2002 from Gujarat Ayurveda University and his undergraduate degree from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. He also enriched Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeial by providing Pharmacopoeial standards and safety studies on over two dozens extra pharmacopoeial drugs to encourage further clinical research. He has authored five books and worked as a temporary advisor to World Health Organisation (WHO).