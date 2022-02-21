STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Prof RN Acharya appointed Director General of CCRAS

Professor of Gujarat Ayurveda University Dr Rabinarayan Acharya has been appointed Director-General of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi.

Published: 21st February 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Rabinarayan Acharya (File Photo)

Dr Rabinarayan Acharya (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Professor of Gujarat Ayurveda University Dr Rabinarayan Acharya has been appointed Director-General of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi. T

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet approved the appointment of Prof Acharya as DG of CCRAS for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Prof Acharya is the first from Odisha to head the Central institution under the Ministry of AYUSH.  

A native of Nalibar village in Jagatsinghpur district, Prof Acharya is presently serving as Dean and Head of Dravyaguna department at Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Jamnagar.

Having more than 26 years of teaching and research experience in various fields of drug research, he has worked on standardisation of 13 poisonous plant drugs by using Shodhana. He had established the impact of Shodhana for their better therapeutic application besides creating awareness among physicians.

Prof Acharya had completed his post-graduation in 1996 and PhD in 2002 from Gujarat Ayurveda University and his undergraduate degree from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. He also enriched Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeial by providing Pharmacopoeial standards and safety studies on over two dozens extra pharmacopoeial drugs to encourage further clinical research. He has authored five books and worked as a temporary advisor to World Health Organisation (WHO).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Ayurveda University Director-Genera Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences Ayush WHO
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp