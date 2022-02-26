NIT-R students’ digital marketing club to aid budding entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Students of the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) have set up a club that helps aspiring entrepreneurs take the crucial first steps in digital marketing which in a post-pandemic world has emerged as a game-changer.

Under the Student Activity Centre (SAC), named ‘Matrix - The Marketing Club’, was formed to develop marketing and business skills among students who wish to become entrepreneurs in the future.

Currently, the club has about 25 members in five teams that work on content writing, digital marketing study, and web development.

The social media campaigns of the club among other things highlight marketing types and strategies, the importance of logos, competitiveness among brands, meme marketing and advertisement for special occasions. Going ahead, the club intends to hold workshops and webinars on the subject, live target challenge and launch AdSense to develop a blogging website besides Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

“In terms of technical knowledge and skills, the students of the institute are second to none but the success of a business or start-up demands different skills,” said club president Ishu Goyal, adding that a combination of effective presentation and marketing work effectively towards connecting a brand with the target audiences.

Since the pandemic opened new vistas of digital space with brands shifting from conventional marketing methods to the online medium, the NIT-R students decided to cash in on it.

“We study the digital marketing strategies of noted companies and other aspects and the nitty-gritty of marketing to educate our target audiences through various social media platforms,” said Goyal.

The club has started induction of creative individuals and looks forward to create a network with noted B-schools across India to promote business skills and digital marketing acumen.

