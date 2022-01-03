STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela: Removal of land hurdle for industrial growth sought

Sources said though a new industrial estate spreading over 132 acre is coming up at Riu of Kuanrmunda, the approach road is too narrow for movement of heavy vehicles.

Published: 03rd January 2022 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Scarcity Of Land

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With industrial growth in and around Rourkela hitting a roadblock due to scarcity of land, there is a growing demand for a holistic approach from the government to build a business-friendly ecosystem for new generation entrepreneurs. 

Industry sources said land has increasingly become scarce in the Steel City. For promotion of new businesses, the government should act fast to ensure availability of land. For this, IDCO, IPICOL, Revenue department and the Sundargarh administration have to work in tandem. 

During his visit to Rourkela in February and October last year, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and chariman of Western Odisha Development Council ( WODC) Asit Tripathy had instructed the District Industrial Promotion Agency (DIPA) to explore possibilities of further industrial growth in Sundargarh. Laying stress on strengthening industry promotion agencies IDCO and IPICOL, Tripathy had said the district administration should provide all possible support - land, water and power - to the entrepreneurs.

He had also mooted for sector-wise economic spin-offs for local wealth creation and asked the administration to identify land along Deo river in Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks, adjacent to Rourkela.
President of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Pravin Garg said Sundargarh being a Schedule V district, the ban on sale or transfer of land of ST/SC people is a major hurdle for business and industrial growth. A fortnight back, a delegation of RCCI had met the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Bisweswar Tudu over the issue. 

“The Minister was requested to allow relaxation on use of land of affluent and educated ST/SC persons. 
This would allow the ST/SC people to take conscious decision on use of their land for commercial or industrial purposes for mutual benefit,” he said.    

Sources said though a new industrial estate spreading over 132 acre is coming up at Riu of Kuanrmunda, the approach road is too narrow for movement of heavy vehicles.

Garg informed that the RCCI has been urging the government to set up truck terminals at Lathikata, Beldihi and Kuanrmunda. If the terminals come up, entry of heavy vehicles into Rourkela would be restricted and new economic avenues would come up at these places. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp