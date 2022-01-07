'Tower' of failure leaves Lanjigarh MLA Pradip Disari red-faced

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A mobile tower-like structure in Bundhpari village in Lanjigarh block welcomed the local MLA Pradip Disari during his recent visit to the place.

Little did the legislator realise that his constituents were embarrassing him for his failure to address their demands for mobile connectivity by erecting a bamboo tower and requesting him to inaugurate it.

Exasperated with false assurances by political leaders, people in this Kalahandi village resorted to this innovative way of protest by erecting a makeshift bamboo tower signifying the MLA’s failure to keep his promise. The elected representatives have started visiting villages in view of the upcoming panchayat elections.

As per their claims, they had been making repeated appeals to all political leaders and administrative officials visiting the village for setting up a mobile tower but in vain.

When Disari visited Bundhpari on January 3, the villagers erected a mobile tower-like structure in bamboo and affixed a satirical banner stating on it “Inaugurated by the legislator”.

As Disari arrived, he was gheraoed and greeted with slogans “Go back - No tower, No vote”.

He was also asked to inaugurate the bamboo tower. One of the villagers Prafulla Dalapati said,” None of the leaders responded to our demands. Now that the elections are approaching, they are turning up. We made the bamboo tower to show them how they have failed in addressing our needs.”

The MLA later managed to leave the place by assuring the villagers that the matter will be looked into.