BJP target for Odisha Panchayat polls: At least 5 zones in each Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the announcement of the election dates to the three-tier panchayat polls, the BJP on Wednesday decided to constitute an election management committee in each district. A senior leader of the party will be in charge of each of the Assembly constituencies to oversee the electioneering.

A five-member committee will be in charge of the selection of candidates in each of the Zilla Parishad zones and any dispute arising over candidate selection will be referred to the district election committee. The decision was taken at a meeting here chaired by state BJP president Samir Mohanty and attended by the party’s state in-charge D Purandeswari.

Purandeswari, on a two-day visit to the state, took a district-wise review of the party’s preparedness with district functionaries in virtual mode. “It was decided to replicate the Amit Shah model of ‘Vistarak Yojana’ in which a dedicated worker of the BJP will be assigned a few booth committees. Their job will be to coordinate with booth committee members and reach every household to seek their support for the BJP,” said Mohanty.

He said the zonal committees have been assigned the job for the selection of candidates and winnability will be the primary criteria. There will be a block-level coordinator who will be the link between the zone and district committees.

Presidents and pravaris of all districts expressed their displeasure over the non-sharing of the voters' list by the district administration except Jajpur at the meeting. Though the State Election Commission (SEC) had promised to provide two sets of the voters' list to political parties on January 12, the same has not been complied with.