Puja in 64 Yogini temple sparks concern

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Holding of puja inside the 9th century Ranipur-Jharial 64 Yogini temple in Balangir without permission from the authorities has triggered shock in the area. The intruders who conducted the puja, reportedly dressed as saints, were from Kolkata.

As per reports, the entire temple was decorated with flowers on Tuesday when the puja was organised. No puja has taken place at the temple in last 60 years. The incident led to panic among locals who believe tantric activities used to take place in the temple earlier. Apprised of the situation, the convenor and other members of the temple managing committee reached the spot and asked the ‘babas’ about purpose of the puja and whether they had the permission to conduct it. They reportedly answered that since they belong to the ‘sanatan dharma’, they conducted the puja.

“Any puja to be performed here requires permission from the temple authorities as it is a protected monument. This activity has sparked fear in our minds as we don’t have any idea what is happening,” said Anil Tripathy, convenor of the temple.

Sources said, four watchmen have been deputed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to guard this temple but in reality there is no guard at the spot for the last 10 years. Lack of security at the protected monument was also brought to the fore in 2014 when some persons entered the premises and installed two female idols inside the circular temple only to be removed by ASI officials later.Contacted, Sushant Kumar Gochhayat, an ASI official, said that an inquiry will be conducted in the matter for further action.

The Ranipur-Jharial temple is one of the 11 remaining rare monuments of 64 Yogini shrines, and the second in Odisha, providing a glimpse into the religious and occult practices from the medieval times.

The temple houses image of the three-faced Shiva embracing Parvati standing at the centre of the shrine encircled by 64 yoginis in various poses.