Puri shocker: 5-year-old girl raped on rooftop

By Express News Service

PURI: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man at Sidha Bakula lane within Puri Town police limits on Sunday. The accused was identified as Mahesh Mohanty, a native of Jagatsinghpur. Mohanty has criminal antecedents and was recently released from jail.

Sources said the accused lived in a rented accommodation in PWD Colony and was constructing his house near the five-year-old victim’s residence. He was also acquainted with the girl’s family. On Sunday, he found the minor playing alone and lured her to the rooftop of her house.

Mohanty reportedly raped the girl there. When the victim’s mother reached the rooftop hearing her daughter’s screams, the accused escaped from the spot and fled in a three-wheeler. Family members informed police and rushed the girl to the district headquarters hospital. She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

Puri SP K Vishal Singh said the health condition of the victim is stable and she will be discharged soon. Town police has registered a rape case against the accused under sections 376 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab Mohanty. Four police teams are raiding different places to apprehend him. Besides, a team has gone in search of him outside the State. The accused will be arrested soon, the SP added. Police sources said Mohanty, a driver by profession, has multiple cases pending against him.

Meanwhile, local BJD leaders have urged police to arrest the accused soon as the case may have a bearing on their poll prospects in the ensuing three-tier panchayat elections. They fear that opposition parties may use the rape case to attack and corner BJD in the polls which are scheduled to be held in five phases from February 16 to 24.