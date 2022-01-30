Mayor post reserved for women in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur municipal corporations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday finalised delimitation of wards and reservation of seats for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur municipal corporations ahead of elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) that is likely to be held in April.

A notification issued in this regard by the Housing and Urban Development department stated that the post of mayor has been reserved for women in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur municipal corporations while it remains unreserved in Cuttack.

Out of the 67 wards in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, 29 have been reserved for women from general category, three for women from SC, two for women from ST and one for ST.

In Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), out of the 59 wards, 25 have been reserved for women from general category while four and one seats are for SC and ST women respectively. Besides, three seats have been reserved for SC candidates.

Similarly, out of the 42 wards of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), 18 have been reserved for general caste women while two each are reserved for SC women and SC candidates. One seat has been reserved for women from ST category.

Earlier on January 15, the State government had released the draft reservation list for the post of chairperson of 107 municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) for the civic body polls. The office of the chairperson in 54 urban local bodies (ULBs) has been reserved for women candidates. The post of chairperson in eight other ULBs has been reserved for SC, three for ST while 42 others are under the unreserved category.

The State government will finalise the reservation of posts for the 107 ULBs after going through objections filed by all stakeholders on Sunday.