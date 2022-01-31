STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha

Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution initiates e-bill payment on WhatsApp

Published: 31st January 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of Tata Power arrived at Parbati Das's shop to disconnect her power supply.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) has enabled WhatsApp billing services to provide a convenient, safe and seamless payment experience to its consumers.

In order to ensure that the consumers can easily activate the WhatsApp billing service, the company has initiated multiple options including including both online and offline modes. TPCODL has rolled out printed consent forms across all its divisions to get consumers' consent with the help of ground staff. For online users, a QR code and a WhatsApp number are now printed on all bills.

Consumers can scan the QR code or simply write 'Hi' from their registered mobile number to the WhatsApp number 9937875999 for opting this feature. A customer can simply give a missed call to the above number to instantly get a copy his e-bill delivered on WhatsApp.

The company has already received consent of over 35,000 customers for availing the WhatsApp billing service, said TPCODL CEO M Shenbagam.

In its endeavour to promote online payment services during the pandemic, the distribution utility is offering 2 per cent discount on payment of bills through digital mode. The company has enabled Amazon and PhonePe payment channels on its website.

Tata Power Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution WhatsApp Tata Power billing
