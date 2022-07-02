STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MCL ends Q1 on a high note, clocks 35 per cent growth

The leading coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited, under Ministry of Coal, Government of India, achieved the highest ever coal production of 45.36 million tonne (MT) in April-June Quarter.

Published: 02nd July 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has ended Q1 of financial year 2022-23 on a high note, posting a massive growth of 35.4 per cent in coal production along with double digit growth in coal despatch and overburden removal (OBR) as against the same period previous year.

The leading coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited, under Ministry of Coal, Government of India, achieved the highest ever coal production of 45.36 million tonne (MT) in April-June Quarter/ Q1 of FY ‘22-23.  MCL produced 15.49 MT coal in June 2022, the highest ever in the month of June. “The growth attained by MCL is a result of excellent teamwork and coordination among different teams at all levels in the company,” said chairman-cum-managing director, OP Singh, while congratulating his teams, reserving special appreciation for the those in coalfields for exceeding expectations.   

Singh also expressed his gratitude to people’s representatives, administration, representatives of trade unions, peripheral villagers and all stakeholders for their continuous support to the company. MCL registered OBR at 16.68 Million Cubic Meters in the month of June 2022 as it posted the highest ever OBR figures of 51.80 MCuM for the Q1 of FY’23 with a growth of 19.6 per cent.Coal despatch of 48.01 MT to consumers in Q1 of current fiscal was also the highest ever in the history of the company, registering growth of 22.1 per cent over the same period during FY’22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited OBR Coal Production
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp