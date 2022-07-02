MCL ends Q1 on a high note, clocks 35 per cent growth

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has ended Q1 of financial year 2022-23 on a high note, posting a massive growth of 35.4 per cent in coal production along with double digit growth in coal despatch and overburden removal (OBR) as against the same period previous year.

The leading coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited, under Ministry of Coal, Government of India, achieved the highest ever coal production of 45.36 million tonne (MT) in April-June Quarter/ Q1 of FY ‘22-23. MCL produced 15.49 MT coal in June 2022, the highest ever in the month of June. “The growth attained by MCL is a result of excellent teamwork and coordination among different teams at all levels in the company,” said chairman-cum-managing director, OP Singh, while congratulating his teams, reserving special appreciation for the those in coalfields for exceeding expectations.

Singh also expressed his gratitude to people’s representatives, administration, representatives of trade unions, peripheral villagers and all stakeholders for their continuous support to the company. MCL registered OBR at 16.68 Million Cubic Meters in the month of June 2022 as it posted the highest ever OBR figures of 51.80 MCuM for the Q1 of FY’23 with a growth of 19.6 per cent.Coal despatch of 48.01 MT to consumers in Q1 of current fiscal was also the highest ever in the history of the company, registering growth of 22.1 per cent over the same period during FY’22.