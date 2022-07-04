STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Archaeological survey team reaches Puri for Srimandir inspection

Sources said, the expert team will meet the temple administration, State officials and discuss about status of the temple and repairs to be conducted. 

Published: 04th July 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Temple.

Srimandir in Puri.

By Express News Service

PURI:  With the Holy Trinity departing to Gundicha temple as part of the nine-day Rath Yatra, a high-level technical team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached Puri to examine the sanctum sanctorum, Natamandap, Jagamohan (prayer hall) and Rosaghara (temple kitchen) of the Srimandir on Sunday. 

The team comprised Prof Arun Menon of IIT Chennai, conservation superintending engineer Bheema from Delhi, chemical engineer Ranjana Puskar, superintendent of ASI Odisha circle Arun Kumar Mallik and chief of the technical core committee NC Pal. 

Talking to media persons after the inspection, engineer Pal said the inner wall of ‘Garbhagruha’ will be cleaned with a chemical solution while the floor of the temple kitchen will be re-laid with new stone slabs. Structural stability of Jagamohan and Natamandap is good and ongoing silver plating of Kalahat Dwar (the main door of the Garbhagruha) will be completed before July 10, he added.

ASI Odisha circle superintendent Mallik informed that after clearance from the Director-General, CCTVs will be installed in the temple complex and the ventilation system in the Garbhagruha put in place. Sources said the expert team will meet the temple administration, State officials and discuss the status of the temple and repairs to be conducted. 

The mandatory scrutiny of the sanctum sanctorum is done every year during Rath Yatra while the deities camp at the Gundicha temple and carry out repairs if needed before they return to the Srimandir. 
 

