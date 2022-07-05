STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kathajodi, Mahanadi Ring roads to be six-laned

The State government has approved a resettlement and rehabilitation package for those who will be evicted.

Published: 05th July 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

File image of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik taking a stroll on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge over Kathajodi river in Cuttack, in July 2017. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Mahanadi and Kathajodi ring roads in Cuttack will be expanded to six lanes as part of the city’s decongestion plan.The two-lane roads that were constructed on the ring embankment to protect the city from flood water of the two rivers have not been expanded since they came into being. But as the population burden on the city is rising, the traffic load on the two roads has also  increased manifold.

Chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) Anil Samal said in the first phase, six-lane expansion of Kathajodi ring road will be undertaken from Khan Nagar to Link Road to facilitate a wide road for the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT), which is under construction at Khan Nagar. The road will be expanded towards Kathajodi river side.

The 2.85-km-long stretch from Khan Nagar to Link Road will be undertaken at a cost of `170.55 crore. Tender for the project has been floated and expansion work is scheduled to be completed within two years, he said.The existing two-lane road will be three-laned on each side for construction of footpaths, bus stops and landscaping  with small parks and public amenities.

For the purpose, apart from acquisition of some private land, around 150 families living in three to four slums that have come up illegally on the river side will be evicted. The State government has approved a resettlement and rehabilitation package for those who will be evicted.

A detailed project report has also been prepared for improvement of the Mahanadi Ring road from Sikharpur to Chahata and Kathajodi Ring road from Chahata to Khan Nagar and steps are being taken for execution of the both the projects as early as possible, Samal said.

Comments

