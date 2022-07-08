STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Panigrahy’s praise for Modi creates a flutter

Panigrahy said in his eight years of rule, Modi has done a lot for Odisha and placed several eminent Odia personalities at top posts of the country.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy created a flutter in political circles after he heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured to vote for NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

Panigrahy said in his eight years of rule, Modi has done a lot for Odisha and placed several eminent Odia personalities at top posts of the country. “People of Odisha are indebted to Modiji for nominating Murmu for the highest constitutional post. No other Prime Minister has accorded so much respect to Odia people like Modiji,” he said.

The expelled BJD leader said he will vote for Murmu. “As an Independent legislator, I will support the NDA Presidential candidate. She is the daughter of Odisha and deserves full support.” Notably, Panigrahy had last month asserted that he was still in BJD. “My name is at serial number 26 in the BJD list of Odisha Legislative Assembly,” he had said.

Panigrahy, a three-time MLA, was once the most trusted aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. But he was suspended from the primary membership of BJD in November 2020 for his alleged links with Abhay and his son Akash, accused of duping job seekers to the tune of crores of rupees.

The MLA was subsequently arrested by the Crime Branch on charges of forgery and cyber crime. He was in jail till the Orissa High Court granted him bail in connection with the job fraud case on June 11 2021. 
After his release from jail, Panigrahy remained indoors and was hardly seen in the public. He also did not visit his constituency during the panchayat and urban local body elections held earlier this year. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp