Tributes paid to deceased Odia photojournalist Ashok Panda

Mayor Sulochana Das who paid tribute to the veteran photojournalist raised apprehensions over the rising road accidents in the State.

Published: 12th July 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Odia photojournalist Ashok Panda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of different political parties and media fraternity on Monday paid rich tributes to photojournalist Ashok Panda who died in a road accident when he was on his way to cover Rath Yatra in Puri. A Sradhanjali sabha was organised by Odia daily 'Samaya'.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of Samaya management committee Chiranjib Biswal said Panda was a skilled, dedicated and honest photojournalist. Biswal also announced all support to Panda’s family on behalf of Samaya.

Mayor Sulochana Das who paid tribute to the veteran photojournalist raised apprehensions over the rising road accidents in the State. She also assured possible government support for his family. BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty, former minister Panchanan Kanungo, MLA Amar Satpathy and former MLA Prabhat Tripathy were also present at the memorial service.

