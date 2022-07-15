NH-49 blocked for nine hours in Odisha's Mayurbhanj over better road demand

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vehicular traffic on NH-49 came to a standstill for more than nine hours on Thursday morning as the Bangiriposi Banik Sangha and Bhanja Sena, two outfits of Mayurbhanj district, blocked the road near Bangiriposi ghat demanding immediate tender process for widening the NH.

They also demanded setting up of traffic signal, light posts, ambulance and cranes for emergency services, compensation for accident victims and police outposts on both sides of the ghat. Lending support to the bandh call, business establishments in Bangiriposi town too remained closed on the day.

The protesters shouted slogans during the demonstration as a mark of protest against the district administration, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and State Government for their apathy towards the NH needs.

The joint secretary of the outfit Nimain Tripathy and Bangiriposi Banik Sangha's president Prasanta Das Patnaik said NH-49 has become a death trap with 60 deaths and 160 persons injured in road mishaps reported over a span of seven years. In spite of regular demands, the government and the departments concerned have been remaining silent, they alleged.

Baripada SDPO KK Hariprasad along with IIC of Bangiriposi, Sanjay Kumar Parida, JE of NH department from Baripada office, local tehsildar Satyaban Nayak rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators following which the road block was lifted.



