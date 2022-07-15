STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NH-49 blocked for nine hours in Odisha's Mayurbhanj over better road demand

They also demanded setting up of traffic signal, light posts, ambulance and cranes for emergency services, compensation for accident victims and police outposts on both sides of the ghat.

Published: 15th July 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors at NH-49 in odisha's Mayurbhanj demand better roads

Protestors at NH-49 in odisha's Mayurbhanj demand better roads. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vehicular traffic on NH-49 came to a standstill for more than nine hours on Thursday morning as the Bangiriposi Banik Sangha and Bhanja Sena, two outfits of Mayurbhanj district, blocked the road near Bangiriposi ghat demanding immediate tender process for widening the NH. 

They also demanded setting up of traffic signal, light posts, ambulance and cranes for emergency services, compensation for accident victims and police outposts on both sides of the ghat. Lending support to the bandh call, business establishments in Bangiriposi town too remained closed on the day.

The protesters shouted slogans during the demonstration as a mark of protest against the district administration, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and State Government for their apathy towards the NH needs.

The joint secretary of the outfit Nimain Tripathy and Bangiriposi Banik Sangha's president Prasanta Das Patnaik said NH-49 has become a death trap with 60 deaths and 160 persons injured in road mishaps reported over a span of seven years. In spite of regular demands, the government and the departments concerned have been remaining silent, they alleged.

Baripada SDPO KK Hariprasad along with IIC of Bangiriposi, Sanjay Kumar Parida, JE of NH department from Baripada office, local tehsildar Satyaban Nayak rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators following which the road block was lifted.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NH 49 Bangiriposi Banik Sangha Mayurbhanj district
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp