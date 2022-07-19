Government has sanctioned infra projects worth Rs 50 crore for Kotia: Odisha minister Ashwini Patra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday informed the Assembly that 13 infrastructure projects worth over Rs 50 crore have been identified for execution in the Kotia gram panchayat to ensure speedy development of the border areas.

Responding to a ruling by the Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha, Revenue Minister Ashwini Patra said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a special package of Rs 100 crore for the overall development of Kotia villages.

On the directive of the Chief Minister, a team of senior bureaucrats led by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra visited the panchayat in Koraput district to find out the development needs of the people.

A high-level meeting chaired by Development Commissioner here on July 17 reviewed the development works undertaken and identified 13 projects for immediate implementation.

The Minister said new roads from Doliamba to Niringipadar and Kotia to Deomali via Katraguda will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 18.5 crore. He further said that Rs 7.76 crore has been estimated for renovation of Madkar-Fatusineri, Pottangi-Neredibalasa, Kotia-Tadibalasa and Kurudipadar-Galigabdar roads.

While Rs 3 crore will be spent on expansion of strawberry farming, Rs 1.98 crore have been estimated for commercialisation of Kotia brooms and rearing of domestic animals.

Other schemes that have been identified for implementation for Kotia region include improvement of power supply, construction of 690 Biju pucca houses, drinking water supply, irrigation, construction of livestock inspector office and quarters.

For the development of tourism and construction of a helipad, Rs 4 crore was approved in the meeting. Patra said a police station, healthcare centres and Adarsha Vidyalaya have been made functional under the special package.

As many as 59 students have taken admission in the school and free bus service has been provided to them.

