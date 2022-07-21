Home States Odisha

DGCA team to visit for final verification of Jeypore airstrip in Odisha on Friday

The flight operations were put on hold as Civil Aviation Ministry officials reportedly raised security concerns and sought some further changes to be done by the administration. 

Published: 21st July 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

BPIA team inspecting the runway at Jeypore airstrip

BPIA team inspecting the runway at Jeypore airstrip. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After a delay of four months, the Jeypore airstrip may finally be operational soon as the district administration wrapped up all the remaining upgradation works ahead of the visit of  the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) team on Friday for final verification.

On Tuesday, a team of district administration officials led by Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar visited the airstrip for a final review after the remaining works like fencing and pothole repairs were completed. The Civil Aviation Ministry had selected Jeypore airstrip under its flagship UDAN scheme to foster regional connectivity in 2017 and work had begun only two years back.

The Public Works department of Jeypore division was executing the construction activities as per norms. In April this year, upgradation of the runway to 30 meter width and 1,200 meter length was finally completed along with other infrastructure development including security quarters, control room, terminals and amenities for passengers.

Following completion, a team of traffic control authorities had visited the airstrip to review the ground realities and submitted a report to the Civil Aviation Ministry for further progress. Later that month, Civil Aviation joint secretary Usha Padhee too made a visit and announced that a 10-seater plane will fly from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar via Visakhapatnam from June 1.

However, the flight operations were put on hold as Civil Aviation Ministry officials reportedly raised security concerns and sought some further changes to be done by the administration. 

Contacted, executive engineer of Jeypore PWD Bhaskar Chandra Samantaray informed that the airstrip will be operational soon after the DGCA team’s visit. "We have already completed the remaining requirements as sought by DGCA  and flight operations should start after getting its final nod," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore airstrip DGCA UDAN scheme
India Matters
Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)
Who will be India's 15th President? Country to know on Thursday as counting begins at 11 am
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED for questioning, Congress to stage protests
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion delayed further
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp