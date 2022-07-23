Home States Odisha

Armed robbers decamp with Rs 8 lakh from Bank of Baroda

As per sources, the incident took place around 1.50 pm in the bank located 50 metre away from NH-16 and nearly 17-18 km distant from the Odisha-West Bengal border.

Published: 23rd July 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a broad daylight heist, as many as six inter-state armed miscreants looted more than Rs  8 lakh cash at gunpoint from Bank of Baroda in Barungadia branch within Basta police station jurisdiction in the district on Friday. As per sources, the incident took place around 1.50 pm in the bank located 50 metres away from NH-16 and nearly 17-18 km distant from the Odisha-West Bengal border.

The bank reportedly had no security guards. Gobind Chandra Khatua, a customer who withdrew ` 60,000 from the bank had to part with the money as he was threatened with a gun. A lady customer present in the bank narrated the ordeal that lasted for about 15-minutes. “Six masked and armed miscreants barged into the bank and after closing the main entrance ordered the employees and customers at gunpoint to give away the cash they have."

"They searched bags, wallets, shirts and trouser pockets while three of the gang rushed to the cash counter and bank manager and looted all the cash before leaving,” she said.  The gang members soon rushed towards a vehicle waiting a few metres away from the bank and fled towards the West Bengal border.
On being informed, Basta police rushed to the spot. SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said entry points to West Bengal have been sealed while Jaleswar SDPO along with police personnel is checking all the vehicles. “Since the location is close to WB, miscreants are active in committing unlawful activities and getting away through the border. We are also checking the CCTV footage,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Looting Cash Gunpoint Bank Of Baroda
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp