Armed robbers decamp with Rs 8 lakh from Bank of Baroda

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a broad daylight heist, as many as six inter-state armed miscreants looted more than Rs 8 lakh cash at gunpoint from Bank of Baroda in Barungadia branch within Basta police station jurisdiction in the district on Friday. As per sources, the incident took place around 1.50 pm in the bank located 50 metres away from NH-16 and nearly 17-18 km distant from the Odisha-West Bengal border.

The bank reportedly had no security guards. Gobind Chandra Khatua, a customer who withdrew ` 60,000 from the bank had to part with the money as he was threatened with a gun. A lady customer present in the bank narrated the ordeal that lasted for about 15-minutes. “Six masked and armed miscreants barged into the bank and after closing the main entrance ordered the employees and customers at gunpoint to give away the cash they have."

"They searched bags, wallets, shirts and trouser pockets while three of the gang rushed to the cash counter and bank manager and looted all the cash before leaving,” she said. The gang members soon rushed towards a vehicle waiting a few metres away from the bank and fled towards the West Bengal border.

On being informed, Basta police rushed to the spot. SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said entry points to West Bengal have been sealed while Jaleswar SDPO along with police personnel is checking all the vehicles. “Since the location is close to WB, miscreants are active in committing unlawful activities and getting away through the border. We are also checking the CCTV footage,” he added.

