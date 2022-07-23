National Awards 2020: Surya Deo's Odia book 'Kali Paine Kalira Cinema' wins 'Best Book on Cinema'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Film historian and critic Surya Deo's Odia book 'Kali Paine Kalira Cinema' has won the National Film Award (Special Mention) for 'Best Book on Cinema'. The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Friday announced the winners of the 68th National Film Awards for the year 2020.

Published by Pakshighar Prakashanee, 'Kali Paine Kalira Cinema' documents the evolution of Odia cinema since 'Sita Vibaha', the first Odia film.

In five chapters which are replete with rare photographs, the book tells the story of the regional film industry, its noteworthy productions, actors and their stories. In fact, it is the first of its kind initiative to document Odia cinema.

"It is a matter of pride for me to archive Odia cinema for the generations to come. I am happy that the efforts have been recognised by the government," said Deo who had earlier authored books like 'Odia Cinema Geeta (1936 to 1969), 'Odia Cinema Rupa Rupantara', 'Jhura Mana Jhara Giti' in the past.

'Kali Paine Kalira Cinema' speaks about the history of 21 classic Odia films and many interesting anecdotes related to them. Deo who is one of the founding members of the Film Journalists Forum has been single-handedly archiving, documenting and preserving rare and old Odia films.

Along with members of the forum, he has been screening the restored Odia films/classics for the connoisseurs and the general public for over the last decade. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Deo on the National Award.

"It is gratifying to note that eminent cine researcher Surya Deo's book 'Kali Paine Kalira Cinema' has won the National Film Award. The book will play an important role in furthering research in cinema. My best wishes and congratulations to him," he tweeted.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated Deo saying the book will inspire stakeholders in the film industry and film lovers.

NO 'BEST ODIA FILM' THIS YEAR

What comes as bad news for the ailing Ollywood industry is that no Odia cinema produced in the year 2020 has made it to the National Awards list. As many as 18 Odia films had been released that year and almost all of them were released on OTT platforms.

Film critic Dilip Hali said five offbeat films were sent as entries for the National Award but none made it. From the year 2000, Odia film industry has received National Awards only for nine films.

In fact, for seven years (2007 t0 2013) the industry did not get the award and the hiatus was broken by Sabyasachi Mohapatra whose 'Adim Vichar' and 'Pahada Ra Luha' got the National Awards in 2014 and 2015.

Sambit Mohanty and Ajay Routray had won the award for their film 'Hello Arsi' in 2017. In 2019, it was again Mohapatra and Nila Madhab Panda won the awards for their films 'Sala Budhar Badla' and 'Kalira Atita' respectively.

