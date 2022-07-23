Home States Odisha

Odisha slips to 16th rank in Innovation Index

In the major states category, Odisha has a lower percentage of women employed with advanced degrees.

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After dropping below the national average in the poverty index, Odisha has slipped further to the 16th position in India Innovation Index to find a place among the bottom two states due to poor performance in different parameters. The State was placed in 12th position in the first edition of the Innovation Index in 2019 and 14th in the second edition in 2020.

As per the 2021 rankings released by NITI Aayog, Odisha scored 11.42 and placed just before Chhattisgarh among 17 major states. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar were the other three among the bottom five states. Among the enablers, Odisha was ranked 16th with a score of 15.19 and it stood 15th having scored 7.64 among the performers. While Karnataka was the table topper in the overall Innovation Index, Haryana topped the enablers’ list and Telangana was the first performer.

In the major states category, Odisha has a lower percentage of women employed with advanced degrees. With a score of 2.12, the State has only one per cent of women employed with advanced degrees. The number of private R&D units in the State (per lakh population) has also been low. Odisha scored the highest at 24.62 when it comes to Human Capital and got the lowest at 2.12 in Knowledge Worker, 3.46 in Knowledge Diffusion and 4.76 in Investment. It scored 22.8 on the Business Environment pillar, 21.66 in Safety and Legal Environment and 11.82 in Knowledge Output.

The State scored very less in ease of doing business (EoDB), incubators, bank accounts, social media monitoring cell, expenditure on R&D, venture capital deals, high-tech exports, industrial design and trade mark filing, knowledge-intensive employment, skill development training, police personnel and pendency percentage of corruption cases investigation.

The score was zero in EoDB, social media monitoring, venture capital deals and skill development training, 0.07 in FDI inflow as a percentage of State GDP, 0.09 in high and medium high tech manufacturing entities, 0.37 in knowledge-intensive employment, 0.4 in industrial design filed and 0.24 in the percentage of schools having Atal Tinkering Labs.  

The poor performance of Human Capital in terms of school and tertiary education has also affected the ranking and there is a gap in the performance of knowledge workers and its reflection in high tech exports.
The number of indicators has increased to 66 in the third edition from 36 in the second edition. The indicators are now distributed across 16 sub-pillars, which in turn form seven key pillars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Innovation Index NITI Aayog R&D
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp