Home States Odisha

DGCA flags safety and security concerns at Odisha's Jeypore airstrip

The three-member team along with officials of the district administration had reviewed the runway, protection wall, peripheral security, passenger safety, technical instruments and other facilities.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Officials reviewing ongoing works at Jeypore airstrip

Officials reviewing ongoing works at Jeypore airstrip (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) team, which visited the Jeypore airstrip on Friday, has raised certain issues relating to safety and security of the runway and sought immediate compliance by the administration before giving the final permission for flight operations.

The three-member team along with officials of the district administration had reviewed the runway, protection wall, peripheral security, passenger safety, technical instruments and other facilities.

However, after inspection, they raised issues like immediate cutting of trees near the airstrip, proper installation of  fire fighting equipment, exit point of passengers during emergency, demolition of old structures and clearing of bushes in the airstrip and adjoining area, besides arrangements for accommodation of fire and police personnel.  

The team members said since all issues are related to safety of both the airstrip and passengers, the administration must comply with the criteria before flight services start. As per reports, the district administration officials have assured to fulfill the requirements at the earliest, as directed.

Contacted, Jeypore Sub-Collector Bedabara Pradhan confirmed that the DGCA team pointed out some security issues during their visit. "We will meet their  requirement very soon to ensure flight operations from the airstrip soon," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore airstrip DGCA
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp