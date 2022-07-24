DGCA flags safety and security concerns at Odisha's Jeypore airstrip

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) team, which visited the Jeypore airstrip on Friday, has raised certain issues relating to safety and security of the runway and sought immediate compliance by the administration before giving the final permission for flight operations.

The three-member team along with officials of the district administration had reviewed the runway, protection wall, peripheral security, passenger safety, technical instruments and other facilities.

However, after inspection, they raised issues like immediate cutting of trees near the airstrip, proper installation of fire fighting equipment, exit point of passengers during emergency, demolition of old structures and clearing of bushes in the airstrip and adjoining area, besides arrangements for accommodation of fire and police personnel.

The team members said since all issues are related to safety of both the airstrip and passengers, the administration must comply with the criteria before flight services start. As per reports, the district administration officials have assured to fulfill the requirements at the earliest, as directed.

Contacted, Jeypore Sub-Collector Bedabara Pradhan confirmed that the DGCA team pointed out some security issues during their visit. "We will meet their requirement very soon to ensure flight operations from the airstrip soon," he said.

