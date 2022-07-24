Odia actors Babushaan Mohanty, Prakruti Mishra face wife's public ire over 'affair'

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: An actor, his wife, an actress, multiple cameras and a high-voltage fracas over an alleged extramarital affair in broad daylight.

It was not some scripted scene being shot for a film about a love triangle, but a real-life feud as Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty's marital dispute spilled onto the streets of Bhubaneswar.

High drama unfolded in Satya Nagar area in the morning as Trupti Satapathy intercepted a white SUV, which was being driven by her husband with actress Prakruti Mishra sitting besides him.

Allegations and counter allegations flew thick and fast as multiple videos of the unprecedented scenes went viral online, leaving the state glued to their mobile phones or television.

Satapathy was seen trying to drag Mohanty out of the car.

His T-shirt was torn as locals took out their mobile phones to record the fracas, which was going on amid light drizzle.

Horns could be heard blaring in some videos as the car was blocking the road and some could be telling them to park the car along the kerb.

"Please brother, please help me!" Mishra pleaded from the front seat to those recording the videos as Satapathy appeared to grab the actress and her hair from the back seat in order to stop her from escaping.

An unidentified person could be seen taking a selfie as the actress was battling the assault.

It was not clear where Mohanty was at that time.

After the 27-year-old actress managed to get out of the car while coughing and holding two handbags on her shoulders, she scampered to reach a nearby autorickshaw as Satapathy tried to get hold of her.

As the two women were standing on the two sides of the autorickshaw, Satapathy shouted to the locals: "Mo porbibar dhongso karichi ye (My family was destroyed by her)".

Mishra retorted by gesturing with her hands to a person making a video that Satapathy lost her mind, adding that "she has gone mad".

Satapathy went to the other side of the autorickshaw and shoved Mishra, who lost her balance, but did not fall down.

In another video, Mishra was seen walking away with her bag as she did an upward salute with folded hands.

Babushaan Mohanty -- who has acted in several movies, such as 'Golmaal Love' -- married childhood friend Trupti Satapathy in 2014 and they have a son.

The actor is the son of star couple Uttam Mohanty and Aparajita Mohanty.

Satapathy's maternal aunt alleged that the affair was going on for two years and that they were staying in a guest house at Satya Nagar.

"When Satapathy intercepted them, Prakruti Mishra interfered in their matter, then Trupti lost her control and hit her back," Sanjukta Praharaj told journalists.

Satapathy alleged she had caught them red-handed a few times, but did give the 32-year-old actor several chances, adding that one cannot make the same mistake again and again.

"I'm ready to give the relationship another chance," said Satapathy.

Mishra reacted on Instagram about the incident, saying there were two sides to every story. "Unfortunately, we are living in such a society where a woman is blamed even before listening to her."

The 'Hello Arsi' actress claimed that she was going to Chennai with Babushaan to attend an event of the Utkal Samaj.

"At that time, his wife came with some goons and assaulted him and tortured me mentally and physically," Mishra said in Odia.

"Her behaviour is completely unacceptable. Have total faith in the law," Mishra said, captioning that post as: "The show must go on! Jay Jagannath."

Babushaan Mohanty could not be contacted for comments.

An FIR has been lodged based on a complaint by Mishra's mother under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and two others, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said at a press conference.

"We will take action after proper verification and gathering of facts and evidence," the DCP added.

Later, Satapathy came to the Kharvel Nagar police station along with her mother-in-law and veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty.

Statements of four people have been recorded and another case was filed on Satapathy's complaint, Kharvel Nagar police station inspector Arun Swain told reporters, declining to divulge details of the case.

Satapathy's case has been lodged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the DCP added.

