Lawyers of Angul Bar Association demand immediate repair of NHs, stage blockades 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Lawyers across the district resorted to road blockade on Sunday demanding immediate repair and expansion of National Highway (NH)-55 and NH-149. The lawyers of Angul Bar Association led by its president Dilip Sahoo staged blockades on NH-55 at many places from 6 am to 12 pm. Similarly, lawyers of Talcher Bar Association led by its president Santosh Sahoo blocked NH-149 at Bypass Chowk and Balhar Chowk. Lawyers of Athamallik blocked NH-55 at Boinda Chowk.

The entire NH-55 stretch from Banarpal to Bamur was blocked by the lawyers. The agitators allowed only two-wheelers to pass and stopped heavy vehicles from plying. Dilip said people from all walks of life participated in the road blockades. “We demand immediate repair and expansion of NH-55 linking Angul to Sambalpur as the road condition is bad. We submitted a memorandum to Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly and Angul MLA Rajanikanta Singh over the demand on the day,” he added.

Later in the day, a meeting under the chairmanship of Rajanikanta was held at Angul to discuss the condition of the NHs. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) Suresh Dalei, Angul Collector Siddhartha Shankar Swain, his Dhenkanal counterpart Saroj Sethi and NHAI officials attended.

ANGUL: Lawyers across the district resorted to road blockade on Sunday demanding immediate repair and expansion of National Highway (NH)-55 and NH-149. The lawyers of Angul Bar Association led by its president Dilip Sahoo staged blockades on NH-55 at many places from 6 am to 12 pm. Similarly, lawyers of Talcher Bar Association led by its president Santosh Sahoo blocked NH-149 at Bypass Chowk and Balhar Chowk. Lawyers of Athamallik blocked NH-55 at Boinda Chowk. The entire NH-55 stretch from Banarpal to Bamur was blocked by the lawyers. The agitators allowed only two-wheelers to pass and stopped heavy vehicles from plying. Dilip said people from all walks of life participated in the road blockades. “We demand immediate repair and expansion of NH-55 linking Angul to Sambalpur as the road condition is bad. We submitted a memorandum to Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly and Angul MLA Rajanikanta Singh over the demand on the day,” he added. Later in the day, a meeting under the chairmanship of Rajanikanta was held at Angul to discuss the condition of the NHs. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) Suresh Dalei, Angul Collector Siddhartha Shankar Swain, his Dhenkanal counterpart Saroj Sethi and NHAI officials attended.