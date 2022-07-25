Home States Odisha

Lawyers of Angul Bar Association demand immediate repair of NHs, stage blockades 

The lawyers of Angul Bar Association led by its president Dilip Sahoo staged blockades on NH-55 at many places from 6 am to 12 pm.

Published: 25th July 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Angul Bar Association blocking NH-55 on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

Members of Angul Bar Association blocking NH-55 on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Lawyers across the district resorted to road blockade on Sunday demanding immediate repair and expansion of National Highway (NH)-55 and NH-149. The lawyers of Angul Bar Association led by its president Dilip Sahoo staged blockades on NH-55 at many places from 6 am to 12 pm. Similarly, lawyers of Talcher Bar Association led by its president Santosh Sahoo blocked NH-149 at Bypass Chowk and Balhar Chowk. Lawyers of Athamallik blocked NH-55 at Boinda Chowk. 

The entire NH-55 stretch from Banarpal to Bamur was blocked by the lawyers. The agitators allowed only two-wheelers to pass and stopped heavy vehicles from plying.  Dilip said people from all walks of life participated in the road blockades. “We demand immediate repair and expansion of NH-55 linking Angul to Sambalpur as the road condition is bad. We submitted a memorandum to Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly and Angul MLA Rajanikanta Singh over the demand on the day,” he added.

Later in the day, a meeting under the chairmanship of Rajanikanta was held at Angul to discuss the condition of the NHs. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) Suresh Dalei, Angul Collector Siddhartha Shankar Swain, his Dhenkanal counterpart Saroj Sethi and NHAI officials attended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lawyers Blockade National Highway
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp