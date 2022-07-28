Home States Odisha

NTPC Kaniha clocks record power generation 

Talcher Super Thermal Power Plant known as NTPC Kaniha, the second largest power plant in the country, has achieved record generation of power since April 1 till date.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Talcher coalfield

Talcher Thermal Power Station (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Talcher Super Thermal Power Plant known as NTPC Kaniha, the second largest power plant in the country, has achieved record generation of power since April 1 till date. Not only in power generation, NTPC Kaniha has excelled at all India level on many parameters. 

Addressing mediapersons, Executive Director of NTPC Kaniha Srinivas Rao said the power plant from April 1 till date produced 94.267 per cent of Plant Load Factor(PLF) which is the highest among the NTPC power stations and fourth largest at all India level. 

He claimed that in last financial year also NTPC Kaniha stood first in terms of PLF and ranked fourth at all India level in power generation. In the  financial year, the target was 21,830 million units where as the plant generated 22,123 million units of power.

“Kaniha authorities managed to have a comfortable coal stock position when power stations in the country are facing shortage. The plant has a stock of 6.2 lakh tons of coal which can meet 12-day requirement of the power plant,” Rao added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talcher Super Thermal Power Plant NTPC Kaniha
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp