NTPC Kaniha clocks record power generation 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Talcher Super Thermal Power Plant known as NTPC Kaniha, the second largest power plant in the country, has achieved record generation of power since April 1 till date. Not only in power generation, NTPC Kaniha has excelled at all India level on many parameters.

Addressing mediapersons, Executive Director of NTPC Kaniha Srinivas Rao said the power plant from April 1 till date produced 94.267 per cent of Plant Load Factor(PLF) which is the highest among the NTPC power stations and fourth largest at all India level.

He claimed that in last financial year also NTPC Kaniha stood first in terms of PLF and ranked fourth at all India level in power generation. In the financial year, the target was 21,830 million units where as the plant generated 22,123 million units of power.

“Kaniha authorities managed to have a comfortable coal stock position when power stations in the country are facing shortage. The plant has a stock of 6.2 lakh tons of coal which can meet 12-day requirement of the power plant,” Rao added.

ANGUL: Talcher Super Thermal Power Plant known as NTPC Kaniha, the second largest power plant in the country, has achieved record generation of power since April 1 till date. Not only in power generation, NTPC Kaniha has excelled at all India level on many parameters. Addressing mediapersons, Executive Director of NTPC Kaniha Srinivas Rao said the power plant from April 1 till date produced 94.267 per cent of Plant Load Factor(PLF) which is the highest among the NTPC power stations and fourth largest at all India level. He claimed that in last financial year also NTPC Kaniha stood first in terms of PLF and ranked fourth at all India level in power generation. In the financial year, the target was 21,830 million units where as the plant generated 22,123 million units of power. “Kaniha authorities managed to have a comfortable coal stock position when power stations in the country are facing shortage. The plant has a stock of 6.2 lakh tons of coal which can meet 12-day requirement of the power plant,” Rao added.