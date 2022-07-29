FICCI national industry partner for Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has picked Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as its national industry partner for the Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2022, scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 4.The third edition of the flagship industrial summit aims to showcase the manufacturing prowess of the State and investment opportunities across the focus sectors.

The State-owned Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) on Thursday inked a pact with FICCI for investment promotion and investor outreach activities to be undertaken leading up to the mega event.Expressing confidence that Odisha will take the next leap in terms of industrial growth, Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb said the first two editions of the conclave witnessed an overwhelming response receiving over `6 lakh crore of investment intent.

“The goal of this year’s conclave is to surpass all the expectations and more importantly, to firmly put Odisha on the global investment map. The State has grown at 10.1 per cent (pc) making it one of the fastest growing economies in the country. While the manufacturing sector with 56 pc share grew at 14.3 pc in 2021-22, the mining sector with 21 pc share registered 18.1 pc growth,” he said.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma underlined Make-in-Odisha as the most enterprising event, attracting investors, entrepreneurs and industrialists alike. The preceding two events had a tremendous impact by making Odisha the preferred investment destination and the trend will continue bringing more investments and job opportunities to the State.

Director General of FICCI Arun Chawla assured that the industry body would leverage its sectoral expertise, industry connect and experience to make the event successful.IPICOL MD Bhupendra Singh Poonia was present.

