Odisha govt against ban on motor boats in Mangalajodi

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State government has stated before the Orissa High Court that prohibition on operating motorised fishing boats in the channels and sub-channels of Mangalajodi of Chilika lake is not necessary as their movement does not affect the migratory birds visiting the area.

On April 6, the court had given three-month time to the government to take a decision on imposition of the ban. In an affidavit, Director of Fisheries Smruti Ranjan Pradhan claimed the number of migratory birds visiting Chilika had gone up to 2,25,500 in 2022 from 1,05,462 in 2018. He said, “Such increase in number is due to reduced poaching and involvement of local community who are traditional fishermen.”

Pradhan further claimed that any restriction on movement of motorised boats would adversely affect the livelihood of traditional fishermen, not only of Mangalajodi but also adjoining areas. Besides, there is a need for coexistence of traditional fishermen for their livelihood and conservation of migratory birds in Chilika lake. “The locals, who are involved in conservation of migratory birds and its ecosystems also belong to the fishermen households,” he said.

On Wednesday , the HC was hearing an PIL filed by one Debakar Behera seeking its intervention against unchecked movement of motorised fishing boats in Mangalajodi area. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik fixed the next date of hearing on August 22 while allowing time to petitioner’s counsel Ashis Kumar Mishra ‘to study the affidavit and make submissions’.

In the affidavit, Pradhan said the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981 is intended to regulate fishing by fishing vessels, keeping in view the interest of local fishing communities, the need to conserve fish and to regulate fishing on a scientific basis.

“The fishermen of Mangalajodi use both motorised and non-motorised traditional fishing boats. Such boats are being duly registered since the enactment of the Act in 1981. About 189 motorised and 128 non-motorised fishing boats registered under the Act are operating in the area,” Pradhan’s affidavit stated.



