‘Toilet scam’: Vig seeks info from block officials  

The RWSS engineer Debabrata Das and junior engineer of the block in-charge of toilet construction Sunil Kumar Samal were also suspended subsequently . 

Published: 13th June 2022

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE : Following allegations of fund embezzlement in construction of toilets to the tune of crores in different blocks of Nabarangpur district, the Vigilance department has reportedly sought some information from Jharigaon, Raighar and Umerkote block administrations.

Former MP Pradeep Majhi, while in Congress, had alleged corruption in toilet construction in Jharigaon block. On the basis of his complaints, the then Jharigaon BDO Bahadur Singh Dhurua was placed under suspension by the district administration.  The RWSS engineer Debabrata Das and junior engineer of the block in-charge of toilet construction Sunil Kumar Samal were also suspended subsequently . 

However, it is being alleged that even after the district administration has enough evidence about the misappropriation of crores of rupees, no action has been against the contractors involved. Majhi had also alleged that apart from Jharigaon block, crores of rupees had been embezzled in  Raighar too. Demanding action against the officials and contractors involved in the scam, in December last year, the BJD staged a huge rally in Raighar and submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

As per the allegations, 34,505 latrines have been constructed in Raighar, Ganjapara, Parua, Timanpur, Turudi, Parchipar and Mundibeda panchayat in Raighar block. Though the guideline mandated that toilets be made in pre-fabricated steel or bricks, 12,000 latrines were built by one contractor using concrete and cement. 

Majhi had also stated that even though 4,000 toilets were not constructed, the money was embezzled by raising false bills. Similiar instances were also raised for Umerkote and Papadahandi blocks. 
 

