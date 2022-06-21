STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur University inks pact with Bengaluru-based firm for free online courses 

The agreement was signed virtually between Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University Sanjiv Mittal and director of the firm Arasu T on June 17.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  In a bid to provide access to students to a range of free online courses and boost their chances of employment, Sambalpur University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Clicks Talent Connect Private Limited. The agreement was signed virtually between Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University Sanjiv Mittal and director of the firm Arasu T on June 17.

Placement officer of Sambalpur University Chinmaya Purohit said Clicks Talent is a provider of short-term courses. “Following a series of discussions with the firm, we have selected courses which are designed to enhance employability of students. There is a wide range of courses on the platform like resume making, group discussions, facing interviews, communication skills, business writing, etc. These courses will be beneficial for students by honing their skills,” he said.

All necessary works in this connection are almost complete and the university authorities will share the link to the platform likely by next week. All the head of departments (HoDs) will be notified to inform the students about the link. Any student of the university interested to enrol in the courses can register themselves through the link. Students will be able to download the course material. Clicks Talent will also conduct online assessment and issue certificates to students after completion of a course. The university will periodically monitor the enrolment of students, Purohit added.

