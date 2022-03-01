STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Goodies greet kids as schools reopen in Odisha   

Campuses of government schools were abuzz with fun-filled activities to familiarise students with physical classes

Published: 01st March 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

students

As schools reopened on Monday, Feb 28, 2022, after a gap of two years, a girl shares a sanitiser with her friend at Government High School, Unit-9, in Bhubaneswar (Photo I EPS, Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sweets, chocolates and flowers greeted children of primary grades as they stepped into their schools which reopened after a gap of two years on Monday. The campuses of government and government-aided schools, decorated with balloons, flowers and ‘rangoli’ were abuzz with fun-filled activities to familiarise the students with physical mode of education and classroom teaching. There were scenes of teachers getting emotional while ushering in the young ones into the classrooms.

The atmosphere at private schools was equally cheerful as school managements and teachers left no stone unturned to make junior students comfortable on their first day of the campus after a long gap. Some schools welcomed the students in a traditional manner by applying ‘tilaks’ on their foreheads and showering flower petals on them. Abiding by the government guidelines on Covid, the school authorities had also arranged thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisation facilities at the entrance gates.

Students, too, were enthusiastic about returning to classrooms. Rajlaxmi Panda, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Balasore, said she was happy to return to school and meet her friends after two years. Similarly, Sipun Barik, a Class V student of Unit II Primary School in Bhubaneswar said he enjoyed the first day. “Learning with classmates on campus is much better than studying online,” he said. 

Students in the government and government-aided schools were involved in a number of co-curricular activities such as preparing colour notes, drawing, singing and other teaching and learning material (TLM) activities on day one. “A number of such activities are lined up for the first one week as part of the rapport building exercise to be carried out on the campuses to offer a fun-filled learning atmosphere to the students,” said Susama Patra, a teacher from the Unit II government school. 

Apart from Class I to V students, classroom teaching also resumed for the students of VI and VII at upper primary level on the day. Their classes had remained suspended from January 7 this year following the outbreak of Covid-19 third wave. “Today is a day of celebration as our schools have become fully functional for the students,” said School and Mass Education  Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. He said a good number of primary students went to schools on the first day and the attendance is expected to be 100 per cent within a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha schools reopening Odisha Covid situation
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp