Odisha government plans to operationalise new airport at Malkangiri in less than two years time

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government is planning to operationalise a new airport at Malkangiri in less than two years time. The airport, which is the farthest from the State capital Bhubaneswar, will help boost the quality of health and education services in the district.“The airport will enhance the economic and commercial activities in the district,” Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said after a high-level meeting.

Taking a review of its progress, Mahapatra directed the Works department to operationalise the airport for intra-State planes by January 2024 following which it will be extended further with the growth of demand for bigger flights. The Chief Secretary directed the departments of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to handover the existing two roads to the Works department for further strengthening as per the required specifications.

He asked officials concerned to clear the obstacles for laying of the airstrip for operation of State flights, and then finish preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and issue tender notice. The Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) was asked to shift the existing electric line within June 2022.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Bishnupada Sethi said Malkangiri airfield will be developed as a Category 2BI airport. “The land acquisition is over and raising of concrete posts with barbed wire fencing along with the gate has been completed. Administrative approval has also been accorded for the project estimated around `29 crore.”

He said the project would involve 74 acres of government land, 126 acres of private land and 33 acres of forest land. Alienation of government land has been completed, Stage-I forest clearance has been obtained and Stage-II forest clearance is in the process. Meanwhile, obstacle limitation surface (OLS) survey has been completed by Airport Authority of India (AAI). Around 54 families required to be shifted were included under rural housing schemes and construction of their houses was also completed.