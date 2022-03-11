Cadaver kidney transplantation at SUM Ultimate Medicare

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deceased donor kidney transplantation will soon be started at SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here. The hospital authorities announced this on the occasion of World Kidney Day on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital Dr Swetapadma Dash said SUMUM has decided to start cadaveric kidney transplantation and promote cadaveric organ donation.

Recognising the importance of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and the rising cases of kidney patients in Odisha, she said special efforts are being made by the hospital for early detection of cases, optimisation of medical care and dialysis facilities for those affected by kidney disease.

“We have already stepped up efforts to start cadaver kidney transplantation. We have also launched several awareness programmes about the increasing burden of kidney diseases and focused on the need to evolve strategies for kidney disease prevention,” Dr Dash said.

On the occasion, Chief of Medical Services Dr Biraj Mohan Mishra stressed on periodic health check up of people who do physical work in high temperature, come in contact with pesticides and other harmful chemicals, take excessive painkillers, consume spurious liquor and contaminated water as most of them contract kidney disease.

Similarly, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is going to start renal transplant programme very soon. Medical Superintendent Dr SN Mohanty said the much-needed renal transplantation programme will commence after the required approvals are obtained. The service will benefit patients from Odisha and its neighbouring states.

AIIMS, which has been providing dialysis service since 2019, has already developed the required infrastructure for renal transplantation. Kidney patients are getting plasmapheresis, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and renal biopsy services here.

Head and Assistant Professor of Nephrology Department Dr Sandip Kumar Panda said Odisha is witnessing steady rise in chronic kidney disease (CKD). Though there is no exact data, various studies show the prevalence of CKD is around 10 to 14 pc, which is more than the national average.

Moreover, there are some areas in the State where the prevalence of kidney disease is near about 20 pc and those are identified as CKD hot spots, said Dr Panda. While there are about 2.5 lakh kidney patients in the State, about 400 of them die every year.

At Apollo Hospitals, a health talk was organised for senior citizens to educate and sensitise them about kidney disease and care. Consultants of nephrology, urology and critical care were present. Regional CEO of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Dr Sudhir M Diggikar said that people should avoid unnecessary medication, especially pain killers, as the drugs damage the kidney. COO-cum-DMS of Apollo Hospitals Dr Alok Srivastava and Urology consultants Dr Biswajit Nanda also spoke.