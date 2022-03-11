STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC restricts motor boats in Chilika’s Mangalajodi

Debakar Behera, a resident of the area filed the petition seeking intervention against the unchecked movement of motorised fishing boats in Mangalajodi.

Published: 11th March 2022

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to restrict use of motorised boats in the main channel and prohibit their movement in the sub-channels of Mangalajodi in Chilika lake, till further orders.

The court issued the direction while hearing the PIL that had sought declaration of Mangalajodi as a ‘silent zone’ and imposing restriction on movement of motor boats in that part of the lake which attracts lakhs of migratory birds round the year.

Debakar Behera, a resident of the area filed the petition seeking intervention against the unchecked movement of motorised fishing boats in Mangalajodi. Lawyer Ashis Kumar Mishra appeared on behalf of Behera.

The court was handed over the copy of the minutes of a meeting on March 6 which was convened between Director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Chief Executive of Chilika Development Authority, Director of Fisheries, DFO (Chilika-Wildlife) and district fisheries officer.

The court perused the copy and also heard Director BNHS Bivash Pandav who was present in virtual mode. It was assured on behalf of the State government that it will come up with concrete proposals in this regard by next week.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik said the court directs that the agreed decisions as expressed in the minutes of the meeting on March 6 will be strictly implemented till further orders.

Fisheries officials pointed out that the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981 can be strengthened to formalise arrangements like restricting motorised boats under the statute itself. Imposition of any restriction in Important Bird Areas like Mangalajodi has no statutory backing.

