Train services hit as goods train derails in Odisha's Koraput district

KORAPUT: Train services were hit as at least six wagons of a goods train derailed at Bheja railway station in Koraput district in the wee hours of Friday.

Sources said the incident occurred when the iron ore-laden goods train was on its way to Vishakhapatnam from Kirandul when it derailed at around 3 am.

A senior railway official said train services on Kirandul - Kothavalsa (KKline) were completely disrupted following the incident.

Along with accident relief trains and equipment, railway officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and restoration operation.

"Efforts are on to clear the tracks and restore communication. Train services are expected to be normalised by Friday evening," the railway official informed.