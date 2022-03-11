STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Train services hit as goods train derails in Odisha's Koraput district

Published: 11th March 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Goods train derailed at Bheja railway station. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Train services were hit as at least six wagons of a goods train derailed at Bheja railway station in Koraput district in the wee hours of Friday.

Sources said the incident occurred when the iron ore-laden goods train was on its way to Vishakhapatnam from Kirandul when it derailed at around 3 am.

A senior railway official said train services on Kirandul - Kothavalsa (KKline) were completely disrupted following the incident.

Along with accident relief trains and equipment, railway officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and restoration operation. 

"Efforts are on to clear the tracks and restore communication. Train services are expected to be normalised by Friday evening," the railway official informed.

Comments

