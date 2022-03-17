Beyond Carlton inks MoU with Odisha on fire safety

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s first citizen-led initiative on fire safety, Beyond Carlton on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, for a comprehensive fire safety framework and develop a plan for the twin cities of Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack which have witnessed several fire incidents in recent past. The MoU will help in developing a strategic vision on fire safety for Odisha.

RA Venkitachalam, Trustee, Beyond Carlton, said, “The issues we wish to address through this MoU includes creating a Home Fire Preparedness plan, identification of unsafe buildings which lack fire safety compliances and a web-based fire incidence reporting mechanism. We will also empanel fire safety contractors, digitize fire safety NOCs and formulate PPP approach. to improve a coordination mechanism.”

Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary of, OSDMA, said, “A strong fire safety infrastructure is key to a disaster-resilient city.