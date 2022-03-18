Tata Power moves OERC for one-time settlement scheme

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With nearly Rs 10,000 crore of electricity dues pending for long among different categories of consumers, the Tata Power-managed distribution companies have requested the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to approve an one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for waiver of delayed payment surcharge and outstanding arrears.

Filing the application for all the four distribution companies (discoms), the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) said the total outstanding dues of the utilities on consumers was Rs 10,999.92 crore including delayed payment surcharge (DPS) of Rs 978.93 crore as on March 31, 2020 (for TPCODL/TPSODL/TPWODL) and March 31, 2021 for TPNODL.

The arrears stood at Rs 9,973.08 crore after collection of Rs 978.93 crore as on September 30, 2021. The aging of the arrears bills ranged from one year (Rs 1,331.76 crore) to more than three years (Rs 4,250.95 crore).Even after book adjustment of Rs 250.41 crore (including Rs 29.31 crore DPS) against arrears of various government departments as on March 31, 2020, the outstanding electricity bills of the State government was Rs 287.76 crore at the end of October 2021.

While the erstwhile CESU was transferred to TPCODL on June 1, 2020, the WESCO and SOUTHCO were handed over to TPWODL and TPSODL respectively on January1, 2021 and NESCO to TPNODL on April 1, 2021.TPWODL has the highest arrears of Rs 3,625.95 crore pending followed by TPNODL (Rs 2,822 crore), TPCODL (Rs 1,992.58 crore) and TPSODL (Rs 1,532.51 crore). Of the total outstanding dues, Rs 8,414.39 crore is pending against low transmission (LT) mostly domestic consumers.

Tata Power has proposed to give rebates in three formats to LT consumers. Defaulting consumers desiring to avail the scheme will have to pay the DPS in full and 15 per cent of the eligible amount in three monthly installments within the scheme period.

Those who are willing to pay in two monthly installments will get another five per cent rebate on the energy bill. The DPS will be paid in full. Those who want to clear the dues in one go will get to pay 25 per cent of the eligible arrear amount.

Similarly, for defaulting high tension (HT) and extra high tension (EHT) consumers, the discoms offered to waive DPS if the arrears are paid upfront. The proponents offered 50 per cent and 40 per cent rebate on DPS for payment made in two and three installments respectively.The regulatory commission which heard the OTS application of Tata Power recently is expected to deliver its order along with the electricity tariff orders for 2022-23.