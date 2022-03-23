Odisha's Mahipur-Nuagaon railway line inspection today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The construction of the much-awaited Mahipur-Nuagaon Railway Section of the ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project has been completed.

The track is likely to be opened for traffic after a high-level inspection by Commissioner, Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Kolkata on Wednesday.

East Coast Railway (ECR) sources said the 3.099 km Khurda Road-Bypass line has also been completed apart from the 13.05 km line between Mahipur and Nuagaon station.

The lines will be opened for traffic after those are declared fit for running of trains. The Khurda Road-Bypass line will be inspected on Friday.

In view of the inspection, Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express has been cancelled on Wednesday for movement of different machinery and inspection trains in the section. People have been advised to be careful during the movement of the engine for inspection of the track and keep cattle/other animals away.

Sanctioned in 1994-95, the 289-km project was stuck due to a delay in land acquisition. Once completed the project will provide a vital railway link to some of the most backward districts of the State.

So far, about 96 km of rail line, including 65.455 km from Khurda Road to Nayagarh Town, 12 km line from Nayagarh Town to Mahipur and 14.58 km from Balangir to Bichhupalli, has been completed and commissioned.