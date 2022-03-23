STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Mahipur-Nuagaon railway line inspection today

The lines will be opened for traffic after those are declared fit for running of trains.

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

train, railway, station, cargo

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The construction of the much-awaited Mahipur-Nuagaon Railway Section of the ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project has been completed. 

The track is likely to be opened for traffic after a high-level inspection by Commissioner, Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Kolkata on Wednesday.

East Coast Railway (ECR) sources said the 3.099 km Khurda Road-Bypass line has also been completed apart from the 13.05 km line between Mahipur and Nuagaon station. 

The lines will be opened for traffic after those are declared fit for running of trains. The Khurda Road-Bypass line will be inspected on Friday. 

In view of the inspection, Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express has been cancelled on Wednesday for movement of different machinery and inspection trains in the section. People have been advised to be careful during the movement of the engine for inspection of the track and keep cattle/other animals away.

Sanctioned in 1994-95, the 289-km project was stuck due to a delay in land acquisition. Once completed the project will provide a vital railway link to some of the most backward districts of the State.

So far, about 96 km of rail line, including 65.455 km from Khurda Road to Nayagarh Town, 12 km line from Nayagarh Town to Mahipur and 14.58 km from Balangir to Bichhupalli, has been completed and commissioned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahipur Nuagaon Khurda Road Balangir
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp