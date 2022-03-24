STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeks Odisha CM’s help for completion of transmission lines

Of the 63 towers between Naupada-Gunupur, 37 foundations and 24 tower erection have been completed so far.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As several railway lines in the State are yet to be electrified, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sought Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s intervention for early completion of transmission lines. Vaishnaw has urged the Chief Minister to issue necessary instructions to officials concerned so that appropriate steps can be taken for clearing bottlenecks with respect to five projects.

The electrification of Naupada-Gunupur, Lanjigarh-Junagarh, Khurda Road-Nuagaon, Tatanagar-Badampahar and Rupsa-Bangriposi has been stuck due to delay in completion of transmission line works.
Sources said Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has been entrusted with the work of installation of transmission lines. Of the 63 towers between Naupada-Gunupur, 37 foundations and 24 tower erection have been completed so far.

The work is, however, held up due to right of way (RoW) issue. The RoW is the strip of land immediately below and adjacent to a transmission line. Though the contracts for the rest four projects have been awarded, transmission line work is yet to start.       

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Vaishnaw said India has committed to Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2070 and Railways will contribute to the national goal by electrifying its network. “Early completion of transmission lines will contribute to achieve environment friendly transportation,” he said seeking Naveen’s intervention in expediting work on transmission line projects.

