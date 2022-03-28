Bhadrak's Gulmaki Dalawzi Habib makes history, becomes first Muslim woman to head a municipality in Odisha

Anup Nayak By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thirty-year-old Gulmaki Dalawzi Habib has smashed many social and political conventions. Fighting the polls as an Independent in Bhadrak, the 31-year-old of Puruna Bazaar area made the candidates of three major political parties - the ruling BJD, BJP and Congress - bite the dust.

In the history of Odisha, there had never been a Muslim woman helming the top post of any municipality. That changed last week when she won the election to the chairperson post of Bhadrak town.

Gulmaki won the election by defeating her nearest rival, Samita Mishra of BJD, by a margin of 3,256 votes. While she secured 28,115 votes, Samita bagged 24,859 votes. The BJP candidate came a distant third with 6,787 votes while the Congress nominee could only secure 1,977 votes.

In a communally-sensitive town like Bhadrak, Gulmaki’s poll victory was an outcome which was least expected.

Though there were councilors from minority community in the past, the municipality chairperson post was never helmed by a Muslim. The fact that a Muslim woman could be choice of voters, majority of whom were Hindus, was something which even poll pundits could not predict.

The chairperson-elect said she was both humbled and proud to be the first Muslim woman in the State to be elected to the top municipality post.

"The whole of Bhadrak town is celebration my victory. People were steadfast in their support to me. I dedicate my win to both Hindus and Muslims of the town," she said.

Of the total 30 Wards in Bhadrak Municipality, 12 are dominated by Muslims while two have a sizable population of the minority community.

There are more than 87,000 voters in Bhadrak town of whom over 34,000 are Muslims.

Contrary to the perception, there was no reservation in the minds of Hindu voters towards a Muslim candidate.

"While campaigning, I was treated like one of their own. In my personal experience, there is no divide between Hindus and Muslims as was being spread by some people during the elections. Irrespective of religion, voters showered their love and blessings on me."

Though Gulmaki is a political greenhorn, her husband Sheikh Jahid Habib was the former district vice-president of BJD's youth wing.

In the run-up to the urban local body polls, people of Puruna Bazaar demanded a chairperson candidate from the area which always bore the brunt of civic authorities' neglect.

However, BJD ignored the demand following which Gulmaki filed nomination as an Independent candidate.

Development of the town is top on the agenda of Gulmaki, who hold a degree in Business Administration.

"Roads and drainage system need to be be drastically improved in the town. Especially in Puruna Bazaar, the living conditions are poor. I plan to work on these issues first after taking office."