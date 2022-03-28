Varsities cancel exams for Bharat bandh in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Examinations in all colleges affiliated to Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University on Monday and Tuesday have been postponed in wake of the Bharat Bandh call given by a joint forum of central trade unions against the Centre’s alleged anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-people policies. Revised dates for the examinations will be notified later, said officials of both the universities. Bank unions are supporting the bandh in protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks.

State secretariat member of CPI (M), Suresh Panigrahy said that peaceful protests will be held at the Bhubaneswar railway station, near Reserve Bank of India (RBI), East Coast Railway (ECoR), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and other parts of the State against Centre’s anti-people policies and its decision to privatise establishments like insurance companies, banks, railways and airports.

He alleged Central Government has failed to solve issues like unemployment, inflation, provide minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers or job security to the youths including those working with online food delivery companies. “Bank officers are expected to refrain from the two-day strike. However, clerical staff and peons are likely to participate in the protests for which banking operations might be affected to a certain extent,” said Odisha Bank Officers’ Confederation advisor, Damodar Nanda.

Bhubaneswar Police have made adequate security arrangements to avoid any law and order situation. “Police personnel will ensure that highways and major junctions are not blocked by protestors. They will also ensure that government staff do not face any hassle while entering their offices, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.