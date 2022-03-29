STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ROB project: Prohibitory orders clamped, 200 protestors detained

On Monday as part of a mass demonstration, a large crowd gathered at the spot and reportedly tried to stop work when police swung into action. 

Police personnel deployed at Kukuda Gate level-crossing site. ( Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: About 200 tribal protestors were detained and prohibitory orders clamped in and around Kukuda Gate level-crossing site after members of the Anchalik Suraksha Committee (ASC) on Monday tried to stop the Road Over Bridge (ROB) project. Four platoons of police force have also been deployed in the area.

Sources said the Kukuda Gate ROB project was stalled for a couple of years due to protests by land oustees of South Eastern Railway (SER) owing allegiance to the ASC. However, work finally started on March 17 amid police protection, and a small group of protestors since that day was holding parallel sit-in agitation nearby. 

On Monday as part of a mass demonstration, a large crowd gathered at the spot and reportedly tried to stop work when police swung into action. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said four platoons of force have been deployed at the site and the Panposh sub-divisional authorities have imposed prohibitory orders at the site. 

“Work would continue amid police protection and the protestors should lawfully resolve their issues with the district administration. Those violating law would be taken to task. About 200 agitators from the site have been detained,” Bhamoo said. The agitators, however, claimed that many land oustees have not been properly rehabilitated. 

The government has not followed norms for land acquisition while decisions of a Palli Sabha meeting held in September 2021 and instructions of the National Commission on Scheduled Tribe were also not adhered to. They also accused the district administration and SER of terrorising the protestors using police force. 

