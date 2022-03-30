STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Solar power for transformed high schools 

The Ganjam administration has taken steps to provide solar power to high schools transformed under the 5T initiative of the State government. 

Published: 30th March 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration has taken steps to provide solar power to high schools transformed under the 5T initiative of the State government. 

As part of the plan, solar panels will be installed at 535 high schools across the district at a cost of around Rs 9 crore. Project director, Ganjam DRDA Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb said the initiative will help in reducing the electricity bills of transformed high schools, which have gone up due to use of interactive panels in the newly-developed smart classes and computers in e-libraries.

Bhausaheb informed that 2 kw and 4 kw solar power systems will be installed at the schools based on their needs. Funds for the project have been mobilised from the local CSR funding and matching contributions from the ‘Mo School’ programme.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “Our aim is to make the high schools energy independent through sustainable solar energy and to promote awareness among students about renewable energy resources.” 

The High School Transformation Programme has played a vital role in eliminating the differences between schools in cities and villages. Children are now able to experience the ambience of private schools in their villages, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-libraries Ganjam administration Schools Computers
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp