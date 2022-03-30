Solar power for transformed high schools 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration has taken steps to provide solar power to high schools transformed under the 5T initiative of the State government.

As part of the plan, solar panels will be installed at 535 high schools across the district at a cost of around Rs 9 crore. Project director, Ganjam DRDA Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb said the initiative will help in reducing the electricity bills of transformed high schools, which have gone up due to use of interactive panels in the newly-developed smart classes and computers in e-libraries.

Bhausaheb informed that 2 kw and 4 kw solar power systems will be installed at the schools based on their needs. Funds for the project have been mobilised from the local CSR funding and matching contributions from the ‘Mo School’ programme.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “Our aim is to make the high schools energy independent through sustainable solar energy and to promote awareness among students about renewable energy resources.”

The High School Transformation Programme has played a vital role in eliminating the differences between schools in cities and villages. Children are now able to experience the ambience of private schools in their villages, he added.