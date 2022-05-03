Caste certificates given to Odisha tribals by Andhra Pradesh invalid: Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Caste certificates of tribal people in disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block in Koraput district will be verified, said Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bisweswar Tudu.

Responding to mediapersons at Koraput on Andhra Pradesh government issuing caste certificates to Kotia villagers, Tudu said if the neighbouring State is providing Scheduled Tribe certificates to Kotia people to woo them, it will be verified.

"Identification of Scheduled Tribes is under the purview of the Central government and not a matter of choice. We are not differentiating any one over their status. Those who fulfil the criteria will be certified," the Minister informed.

He added that only the central identification certifications will be considered valid. While the Odisha government has not given ST status to people of Dora tribe, that comprises about 10 per cent population of Kotia village, the Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly issued them ST certificates and provided all facilities accordingly.

Sources said that his seems to have lured the tribals to support the administration in Andhra Pradesh. The Dora tribals were listed in Hill tribes Act under Madras Presidency from 1917 to 1950 but their status was not listed by Odisha government for which, they have been deprived of ST status and facilities.