Three held in Odisha in connection with creating fake WhatsApp ID of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Odisha Police have arrested three people in the state for their alleged links with cyber criminals who had created a fake WhatsApp identity of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Published: 03rd May 2022 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

The trio had sold pre-activated SIM cards to the gang and one of it was used to create the fake WhatsApp identity of Birla using his picture available in public domain, parliamentary sources aware of the development said.

Last month, a person impersonating as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had sent messages to people, including VIPs, seeking financial help.

His office had then alerted the Ministry of Home Affairs.

